Theatre Baton Rouge’s Board of Governors will honor the theater's volunteers with this year’s “Dancing Through the Decades” themed Beaux Arts Ball.
This year’s event will be July 28 at the theater’s playhouse, 7155 Florida Blvd.
The event pays tribute to all of the volunteers who have contributed their time and talents during the 2017-18 season. There will be awards presented in numerous categories, including acting, technical support and front of house volunteers.
Nominees are:
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
- Enrico Cannella as Berger in "Hair"
- Austin Ventura as Claude in "Hair"
- Clay Donaldson as The Emcee in "Cabaret"
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
- Rebecca Smith as Sheila in "Hair"
- Erika Pattman as Delores Van Cartier in Sister Act"
- Marion Bienvenu as Sally Bowles in "Cabaret"
- Jennifer Ellis as Donna in "Mamma Mia"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
- Kirkland Green as Curtis in "Sister Act"
- Tyler Grezaffi as Lt. Eddie Souther in "Sister Act"
- Bill Corcoran as Herr Schultz in "Cabaret"
- Jason Breaux as Sam in "Mamma Mia"
- Don Hill as Harry in "Mamma Mia"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
- Natalie Overall as Sister Mary Robert in "Sister Act"
- Chrissy Bienvenu as Fraulein Schneider in "Cabaret"
- Dana Todd Lux as Rosie in "Mamma Mia"
- Celeste Angelle Veillon as Tanya in "Mamma Mia"
- Victoria Rawlins as Sophie in "Mamma Mia"
- Jennifer Johnson as Mother Superior in "Sister Act"
Outstanding Actor in a Play
- Pete Rizzo as Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird"
- Ronald Coats as John Watson in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Tyler Grezaffi as Sherlock Holmes in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Albert Nolan as James Wicker in "It's Only a Play"
- Jeff Johnson as Peter Austin in "It's Only a Play"
Outstanding Actress in a Play
- Addison Prochaska as Scout in "To Kill a Mockingbird"
- Ashley Stevens as Tilly in "She Kills Monsters"
- Allyson Guay as Corryn Fell in "Gidion's Knot"
- Erica Malone as Heather Clark in "Gidion's Knot"
- Kristy Coast as Julia Budder in "It's Only A Play"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
- Tony Collins as Tom Robinson in "To Kill a Mockingbird"
- Kenneth Mayfield as Actor Two in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Zac Thriffiley as Actor One in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Taylor Sinclair as Orcus in "She Kills Monsters"
- Brandon Guillory as Frank Finger in "It's Only a Play"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
- Kacie Barnes as Actor Three in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Laine Farber as Kaliope in "She Kills Monsters"
- Makaylee Secrest as Lilith in "She Kills Monsters"
- Kaitlyn Stockwell as Virginia Noyes in "It's Only a Play"
For more information, visit theatrebr.org.