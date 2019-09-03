New Venture Theatre will open "Pipeline," a drama by Dominique Morisseau, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive. Performances also are slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
The story focuses on Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son, Omari, more opportunities. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. She doesn't know if she can reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away.
Tickets are $20 and $15 for children and students with valid ID and groups of 10 or more with advance purchase.
This production has strong language and deals with mature themes. Youngsters ages 4-13 must be accompanied by an adult.