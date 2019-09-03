pipeline 3

New Venture Theatre's 'Pipeline,' which opens Sept. 5, features Michael Russ as Dun, Phyllis Horridge as Laurie, Melica Ndoumba as Nya, Obatiyé Dent as Omari, Krystal Ferrier as Jasmine and Keyarron Harold as Xavier.

 

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY FREDERICK PRICE III

New Venture Theatre will open "Pipeline," a drama by Dominique Morisseau, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive. Performances also are slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 3 p.m. Sept. 8. 

The story focuses on Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son, Omari, more opportunities. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. She doesn't know if she can reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away.

Tickets are $20 and $15 for children and students with valid ID and groups of 10 or more with advance purchase.

This production has strong language and deals with mature themes. Youngsters ages 4-13 must be accompanied by an adult.

View comments