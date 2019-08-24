Ever wonder what lies behind closed doors at the LSU Museum of Natural Science?
Well, "Night at the Museum" is here to give you a glimpse into the specimen collections and cutting edge research happening at the museum.
“Night at the Museum” is a free public event. Each “night,” the museum will focus on a specific research collection, including birds, mammals, fish and insects. Scientists working with these collections will give short engaging talks about their research and then take guests on a behind-the-scenes tour of their focus collection.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to view specimens up close and meet graduate and undergraduate students working at the museum.
Programs will occur several times each semester at 6 p.m. Thursdays with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. in the museum's exhibit area in Foster Hall unless otherwise noted. Light refreshments will be served.
Due to limited space, a maximum of 45 guests will be able to partake in the behind-the-scenes tours on a first come, first serve basis, so visitors are asked to reserve their spots.
Even if you aren't able to participate in the tour, you can still go to the event to hear the talk, meet the scientists and view specimens up close.
The schedule is as follows:
Sept. 19, LSU Arthropod Museum.
Oct. 24, Birds.
Nov. 14, Mammals.
Feb. 6, LSU Herbarium.
March 5, Fishes.
April 2, Amphibians and Reptiles.
September and February events will be held in the LSU Life Sciences Bldg Annex.
To register, visit lsu.edu/mns/education/night-at-the-museum.php or email your name, email address and dates you want to reserve to museum@lsu.edu.