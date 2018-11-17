HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts’ dance company will present “A Few of Her Favorite Things: A Dedication to Mary Lou Champagne” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Vonnie Borden Theatre on campus in Hammond.
“Mary Lou’s love for dance is the reason the Champagne family established a scholarship about 10 years ago," says Keith “Skip” Costa, director of dance. "She passed away in the summer of 2017 at the age of 88. As of today, the Mary Lou Champagne Scholarship has been awarded each semester to a total of 13 dance majors/dance minors to help continue their dance education at Southeastern.”
Tickets are $8 for students, seniors and children and $10 general admission and will be available 30 minutes prior to the performance in the Vonnie Borden Theatre lobby. For more information, email keith.costa@southeastern.edu.