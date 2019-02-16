The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra will be joined by New York-based PROJECT Trio when it takes the stage for its Feb. 22 concert conducted by Michael Blaney.
The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Angelle Hall Auditorium on the university campus.
The symphony and Trio will be joined by more than 120 pre-college string students from throughout the state as part of the school's annual "String Day Concert," hosted by the UL-Lafayette Concert Series and UL-Lafayette Symphony.
Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the energy of rock stars, PROJECT Trio breaks down traditional ideas of chamber music, traveling the musical gamut from Baroque to nu-Metal, fusing energy and humor into each performance. The ensemble made its Carnegie Hall debut in 2010 and performs more than 70 concerts a year.
For more information, visit music.louisiana.edu.