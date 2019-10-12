HAMMOND — Poetry readings, lectures and children’s theater highlight the third week of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival.
At 11 a.m. on Oct. 15, the first of three events will be presented to help students prepare for the Common Read program, which provides the opportunity to read selected works and then meet the authors. This year’s author is Kaveh Akbar.
First up is David Armand, Nat Fisher and Tommy Parrie, who will present “Speaking the Unspeakable: Using Poetry to Express Difficult Topics.” The event will be held in The Writing Center, located in D Vickers Hall, room 210 on campus.
The second event is at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16 when Canese Jarboe, a poet from rural southeastern Kansas, and SLU poetry students will discuss “Orchids are Sprouting from the Floorboards: Optical and Textural Immersion in Kaveh Akbar’s ‘Calling a Wolf a Wolf’” in The Writing Center.
Also on Oct. 16, Fanfare’s Then and Now lecture series continues with SLU graduate Rosemary Flynn, who will present “If a Ceorl Prospered: The Legal Status and Social Mobility of Anglo-Saxon Ceorls Before and After the Norman Conquest” at 1 p.m. in Pottle Auditorium.
The third Common Read event is at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Presented by SLU's Ann Babson, Sherri Craig and Randall Frederick, “Sin, Salvation, and the Experience In-between: Exploring Themes in the Common Read” will be held in the Writing Center.
Also at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, the Southeastern Concert Choir will present a free concert, “Canto,” at the First Baptist Church, 401 W. Morris Ave., Hammond.
Rounding out the week is the return of the nonprofit educational theater company, Missoula Children’s Theatre, with “Jack and the Beanstalk” at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Columbia Theatre, 220 E. Columbia St. Hammond.
Tickets for “Jack and the Beanstalk” are $20 and $13 for students and can be purchased by calling (985) 543-4371 or visiting columbiatheatre.org.