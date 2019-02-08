Red Shift will perform two concerts of sacred music, "Earthly Moments and Divine Majesty," at 7:30 Saturday in the LSU Recital Hall and at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph Cathedral.
As part of the LSU School of Music's Guest Artist Series, the Saturday program is free. Admission to Sunday's concert is $20 and $5 for students.
Taking the stage will be 24 professional singers, half from Louisiana and half from throughout the country, conducted by founder Trey Davis, associate director of choral studies at LSU.
The choir will perform 18th-century composer Johann Friedrich Fasch's "Mass for 16 Voices" a cappella then will be joined by saxophone quartet Quartetto Obrigado in contemporary Estonian composer Tonu Korvits' "Hymns from the Western Coast."
Korvits and Davis will talk with the audience before each performance. For tickets, visit redshiftchoir.ticketleap.com.