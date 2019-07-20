The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is showing "The Faces of Alzheimer's" through July 24 in the Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Presented through the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, the traveling exhibition features photography by local artists including Aaron Hogan and Tate Tullier. The purpose of the exhibition to bring about awareness of Alzheimer’s and to educate about the disease. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (225) 344-8558 or artsbr.org
Applications are open for the 2019-20 Kids Orchestra. kidsorchestra.org/2019-2020-programs
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Museum of Art's interactive program, Teen Challenge: Art Jewelry, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Registration is open for the July Painting Workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at the museum in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. lsumoa.org
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's "Sweet Georgia Brown," opening July 25 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $30; $25, children and students with valid ID; and $20, groups of 10 or more with advance purchase. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org
The deadline for the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship national "Who Wrote Shakespeare?" video contest is July 31. Entries will be accepted from contestants across the U.S. and five different countries. First-place prize is $1,000. Second place receives $500, and third place receives $250. shakespeareoxfordfellowship.org/sof-video-contest/.
Tickets are on sale for the Lauren-Reilly Eliot Theatre Company's production of David Mamet's "American Buffalo," opening July 25 at Cité des Art, 109 Vine St, Lafayette. Opening night will be preceded by a gala at 6 p.m. with the show following at 7:30 p.m. Show tickets are $20. Email laurenreillyeliotcompany@gmail.com or LREtheatre.com
Tickets are on sale for the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum's "Uncorked: Paths and Loops," wine and cheese party coinciding with the museum's exhibit, “Paths and Loops: Automatic Drawings by John F. Simon Jr.” at 6 p.m. July 26, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. hilliardmuseum.org
Tickets go on sale Aug. 5 for the Acadiana Center for the Arts' 2019-20 season. acadianacenterforthearts.org