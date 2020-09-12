- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production, "American Son," opening Sept. 24 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 and $25 for students. Tickets also are on sale for the solo show, "Buyer & Cellar," streaming on Vimeo, opening Oct. 16. Tickets are $30.75 and $25.75 for students. Also, raffle tickets are $10 for Barbra Streisand items coinciding with this show. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is offering virtual tours in place of group tours during the state's coronavirus restrictions. To book a virtual tour, email gbenoit1@lsu.edu or visit lsumoa.org/virtual-tour.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is opening online bidding on several items for its 35th annual gala, "H20," livestreaming virtually on Sept. 25. Items will be open for bids at different times during September. For more information, visit lasm.ejoinme.org/H2O.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "Signal/Form: Video Art by Woody and Steina Vasulka" through Oct. 17. Breaking from the narrative traditions of filmmaking and television, the Vasulkas engage in a collaboration with machines to create videos that escape the bounds of the artist's eye or a camera's lens. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- The Iberia Performing Arts League has postponed its first 2020-21 season production, Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." New show dates will be announced when the state moves into Phase III of its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. For more information, visit IpalTheater.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
