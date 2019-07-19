St. James Episcopal Church is conducting open auditions for its 2019-20 St. James Treble Choir, which is composed of girls at least age 8 and boys with unchanged voices.
While some choristers are St. James parishioners, many choir families come from other faith traditions and congregations across the Greater Baton Rouge area.
The choir rehearses weekly during the school year and sings monthly at two Sunday morning services at St. James. Each chorister can earn stipends for rehearsals and performances.
Shannon Gallier, a native of southeast Texas, and music director at St. James, is the choir director. For more information or to schedule an audition, call (225) 387-5141, ext. 1224, email sgallier@stjamesbr.org or visit stjamesbr.org/music.