- Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will hold auditions for its upcoming production, "How I Learned to Drive," beginning at 6 p.m. March 15. Auditions are by appointment only. Must be age 18 or older. To schedule a time, call (225) 924-6496. TheatreBR.org.
- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's Summer Camps. For a full list, call (225) 578-6996 or visit playmakersbr.org.
- Kids' Orchestra is taking reservations for its inaugural benefit Bluezzy Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19 in the Heidelberg Room at the Hilton Capitol Center Hotel, 201 Lafayette St. The event will feature live music by Quiana Lynell, a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. For reservations, call (225) 922-4656, ext. 110, or email kpepelko@kidsorchestra.org.
- The Department of Visual Art + Design at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is showing the “Visual Art + Design Student Exhibition” through April 29 at the university’s Contemporary Art Gallery, 100 East Strawberry Stadium. Admission is free. For more information, call (985) 549-5080.
- Southeastern Louisiana University’s Linus A. Sims Memorial Library in Hammond will open a traveling exhibit celebrating women’s suffrage, “Determined to Rise: The Woman’s Suffrage Movement in Louisiana,” with a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. March 16. The free exhibit, developed by the university's Centennial Woman's Suffrage Team, runs through March 27 and celebrates the challenges and triumphs of the women’s suffrage movement in Louisiana in celebration of the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. For more information, call (985) 549-3485 or email adunnington@southeastern.edu.
- Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts’ Contemporary Dance Program in Hammond will present “Voice of the Planet: 2020” at 7:30 p.m. March 18-19 at in Vonnie Borden Theatre in D Vickers Hall. Tickets are $10 and $8 for students, seniors and military and will be available at the door one hour prior to the performance. For more information, email Keith.Costa@southeastern.edu.
- The Atrium Cafe at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington, is showing "A Sense of Place," featuring work by Mary Monk. The show is an exhibition of paintings that express the strong identity and uniqueness that is Louisiana and runs through April 23. For more information, call (985) 898-0515 or visit christwoodrc.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
