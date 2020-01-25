Capital Area United Way’s Brotherhood Sisterhood Committee will honor Gerri Hobdy and Bobby Thompson with its annual awards at an 8 a.m. breakfast Friday, Feb. 14, at the East Baton Rouge Main Library.
In addition, the committee's Pass the Torch Award will be presented to Myra Richardson. This award honors those between the ages of 18 and 24 who are advancing the mission of Brotherhood Sisterhood.
Since 1963, the Brotherhood Sisterhood Awards, sponsored by ExxonMobil, have recognized individuals in the community who have worked toward the elimination of bias, bigotry and racism across ethnic, gender and religious lines.
Hobdy is director of community relations at Baton Rouge Community College, where she works with nonprofit organizations and business industry leaders to create partnerships for the college. She previously served as director of community relations for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation overseeing grants made by the foundation and worked closely with nonprofits. She also serves on the boards of Capital Area Human Services District, the Better Business Bureau, Mid City Merchants and is board chairwoman of Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge.
Thompson, a Marine Corps veteran, is retired from the postal service and dedicates his time working throughout the community. He is a longtime facilitator for Dialogue on Race, board member for Humanities Amped and a member of the Unitarian Church. He also served on the Together Baton Rouge Executive Committee and volunteered for Volunteers in Schools. He continues to work toward social justice in Baton Rouge and serves as a research mentor for student groups, guiding young people in public schools to identify problems and solutions in their community.
The Pass the Torch recipient Myra Richardson has served as Louisiana’s ambassador for the Women’s March on Washington and as the youngest elected board member to the East Baton Rouge Democratic Parish Executive Committee. Her passion has led to the creation of a local youth group, The Wave, and co-creation of Justice X.
Tickets for the breakfast at the library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., are $25 and available at cauw.org/BHSHawards.