The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is recognizing National Recovery Month by hosting artist and author Ben Peabody's solo exhibit, "Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender," at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The show runs through Sept. 30.
Coinciding with the exhibit will be a free program led by Peabody at 3 p.m. Sept. 16, featuring two of the subjects of his art speaking about their experiences in overcoming addiction.
In addition, D.B. Cooper will perform before the program, which also will include East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark sharing insights on the effects of addiction and the staggering statistics that reflect the toll it takes on life and longevity. Representatives from various community addiction resource groups and organizations also will be available at the program.
Peabody will be signing copies of his book, "Art & Addiction," following the program. To learn more about Peabody, visit his website at benpeabody.com.