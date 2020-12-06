- On Dec. 9, the Capitol Park Museum will hold an online Lunchtime Lagniappe program on "The Origins of Southern College Football" on its Facebook page. Author Andrew McIlwaine Bell will shed new light on the South’s obsession with football, and explore the sport’s beginnings below the Mason-Dixon Line in the decades after the Civil War. On Dec. 12, the museum will take $1 off the admission price for anyone wearing something supporting their favorite college team. For more information, visit facebook.com/LaStateMuseum.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host its annual Holiday Open House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. The day will be filled with hands-on activities, live performances by the museum's Blues After School kids and the West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band and a visit by Papa Noel. Admission is free. Also, at 3 p.m. Dec. 13, the museum will host an Outdoor Old Time Music Open Jam at its open-air barn. The program is free, and visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments. Face masks and social distancing will be required at both events. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Dec. 6 is Free First Sunday at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Along with free admission, the museum offers activities geared toward children in its Pennington Family Foundation Education Gallery. Exhibits will be open. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host "A Very Merry Museum" from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12. The day will include festive shows, including "Let it Snow" and "The Star of Bethlehem," in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, along with a holiday-themed scavenger hunt, a socially-distant snapshot with a blow-up Santa, giveaways and "Sneaux to Geaux," a BASF-sponsored take-home science experiment. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
