Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is featuring works by artist members James Flynn, Randell Henry, Phyllis Lear and David Scott Smith through June 27.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, the gallery will host ARTiculate Artist, where the featured artists will discuss their work and answer questions.
In his exhibit, "Pareidolia," Flynn's paintings question the nature of perception. In the development of the image, Flynn incorporates the Pareidolia Effect, a psychological phenomenon where the viewer’s brain organizes abstract elements into familiar patterns, shapes and forms unique to the individual.
Henry explores his dreams through the mixed media collage paintings in his exhibit, "Playing With Shapes & Spaces."
"I find it to be more creative when I paint areas of color and patterns onto raw fabric that I can incorporate into the works in inventive ways to inspire imagery,” Henry said.
In her exhibit, "Woman's Work: Quilted Yo-Yos," Lear explores the fabric yo-yo, or Suffolk Puff, as an art form. Many of these quilted works speak to current events as well as personal experiences.
Sculptor and mold maker Smith re-contextualizes familiar objects and textures, often humorously, while dealing with serious issues of excess and consumption in his exhibit, "Fear."
He takes on the kind of fear one experiences when becoming a parent, suddenly forced to view the world as a place full potential danger and strife in this show.
Admission to the exhibit and ARTiculate is free. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.