The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host its annual Holiday Trunk Show from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host "Santa in the Senate" from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Patrons can take their own photos with Santa, participate in arts and crafts and watch holiday movies. Admission is free. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldcapitol.org.
Local designers create Old State Capitol-inspired dresses to celebrate 25th anniversary of its restoration
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "A Christmas Carol," opening Dec. 6, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25 and $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of Disney's "Frozen Jr.," opening Dec. 6 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Tickets are $15. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Cangelosi Dance Project's "The Holiday Nutcracker" at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Brown-Holt Theatre in the Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. (225) 937-3367 or cangelosidanceproject.com.
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Home for the Holidays" concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Dive. The symphony will be joined by the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus, mezzo-soprano Amy Bouchard and Everrett Parker and The Greater Baton Rouge Interfaith Ensemble. Tickets are $25-$65. (225) 383-0500 or brso.org.
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Visual Arts and Design Department will feature a senior art exhibit through Dec. 14 in the Contemporary Art Gallery in Hammond. The exhibition will showcase the art of SLU seniors completing bachelor’s degrees in visual art and design. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. (985) 549-2193.
The Eunice Players' Theatre will hold its general board meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, at the theater, 121 S. Second St., Eunice. All season ticket holders are invited. The upcoming Irving Awards commemorating the theater's 50 years will be discussed. (337) 457-2156.