Baton Rouge Gallery is featuring the latest works by artist members Mary Lee Eggart, Michael w. Howes and Amy James through July 26.
Gallery hours for the BREC facility are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
Eggart’s latest exhibition, "Disruptive Coloration," continues to find the artist focused — as she has been for roughly four decades — on the aesthetic qualities and characteristics of birds and their habitats. They have served as both design elements and metaphoric devices throughout her drawings. With this latest body of work, however, the artist returns to, as she puts it, “what visually delighted me about birds to begin with: their myriad forms, patterns, and colors.”
The exhibition’s title takes inspiration from a form of camouflage that works by breaking up the outlines of a bird with strongly contrasting patterns and colors, allowing it to avoid predators by blending into its environment or other members of its flock.
With his newest exhibition, Howes returns to a place he views as much imaginary as it is real, Lake Boeuf, located some 85 miles southeast of Baton Rouge. As he puts it, "Lake Boeuf is a very mystical place comprised of a complex group of creatures living out patterns of existence very much like the world you and I make our way through."
Within the ecosystem of Lake Boeuf have sprung creatures from Howes' imagination, including "Irds," which represent the more transitory part of life, uplifting and fleeting, and "Rugas," which epitomize evil and the ever present dark side of this place the artist views as both real and imagined.
James' latest photography exhibition, "Doggone," turns her lens to dogs of various breeds and ages — both alongside their human companions and without them — to explore what that bond means for both. James shoots primarily in black and white, using silver and film.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.