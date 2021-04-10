- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's online musical cabaret of villains, "S.A.B. Gone Bad," streaming April 16. Tickets are $20. You will be emailed a private link to view the show at any time on that day. Visit playmakersbr.org for tickets.
- Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing its annual "Real-Life Experience Juried High School Exhibition" through April 29. The show features more than 50 works of original art produced by students in East Baton Rouge Parish public and private high schools. It also draws attention to the importance of arts education. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
- Registration is open for the online program "Birding for Beginners" at 5:30 p.m. April 12. The program coincides with the Associated Women in the Arts' exhibit, "Celebrating the 200th Anniversary of Audubon's Arrival in Louisiana" at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Baton Rouge Audubon Society Educator Jane Patterson will present a talk that will provide a good starting point for birdwatching beginners. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/birding-for-beginners-tickets-145333015963.
- #CreateLouisiana is taking applications for its 2021 French Culture Film Grant. The $25,000 cash grant supports one Louisiana filmmaking team to create a new film (a short scripted film or feature-length documentary) featuring French culture and local talent. Apply by 11:59 p.m. May 24 at CreateLouisiana.com.
- The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School in Hammond is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians, including a middle school band camp, a chamber music workshop, and seven weeks of individual lessons. For more information on any of these programs, call (985) 549-5502 or visit southeastern.edu/cms.
- The Iberia Cultural Resources Association will present Symphony Sunday in the Park at 3 p.m. April 11. The free concert by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will be performed at the New Iberia City Park, 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia. The concert includes performances by local choirs and musicians. Bring blankets or chairs and your picnic basket, or purchase food on-site. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Sugar Cane Festival Building, 600 Parkview Drive. For more information, call (337) 380-4279.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
