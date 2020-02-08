- Tickets are on sale for the Zachary High School Drama Department's production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center, 4100 School St., Zachary. Tickets are $15 and $10 for children at bontempstix.com/organizations/zachary-high-school-drama.
- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's Valentine's themed "Lunch With Leanne" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. Hosted by Opéra Louisiane General Director Leanne Clement and accompanied by Artistic Director Michael Borowitz, this event features a 30-minute concert by Mysti and Jeff Byrnes followed by lunch and an opportunity to visit with the performers. Tickets are $67 at operalouisiane.com/lunch-with-leanne.
- Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., is showing new work by Mary Singleton in February. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. (225) 927-7676 or annconnelly.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "The Importance of Being Earnest," opening Feb. 13 in the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $15-$25. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
- The deadline is Feb. 15 to submit winter 2020 artist applications to the Baton Rouge Arts Market at artsbr.submittable.com/submit.
- Tickets are on sale for Christian Youth Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Rogers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," opening Feb. 20 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Advance tickets are $19 and $16 or children age 12 and younger at cytbatonrouge.org. All tickets are $22 at the door.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Fox on the Fairway," opening Feb. 28 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $26 and $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- The Lauren-Reilly Eliot Company will host its LRE Acting Class Showcase, Winter 2020, at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Cite des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Free, but donations will be accepted. The class will perform 10-minute comedic scenes. Some scenes contain adult language. For more information, email laurenreillyeliotcompany@gmail.com or visit LREtheatre.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com