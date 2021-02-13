- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 S. North Blvd., will host an online discussion on "Coming to America," focusing on legal immigration and Louisiana's diverse culture at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Before Ellis Island became famous as the gateway to America, New Orleans was the main point of entry for immigrants and enslaved people. The program will feature speakers with firsthand experiences on the immigration process. The program coincides with the museum's exhibit, "Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives." Admission is free but registration is required at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/coming-to-america.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host stargazing programs at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Learn about the stars and constellations in the interactive presentation, followed by a show for all ages. Safety precautions will be taken, including face masks and physical distancing. Admission is $12; $10 for children, which includes admission to the planetarium programs. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., will open its inaugural gallery show, "The Sublime Directory," featuring work by Los Angeles artists Marisa Marofske and Ellen Khansefid on Feb. 20. The show runs through March 17; visits are by appointment by emailing meetmeat@yeswecannibal.org. Also, the venue is hosting the Meet Meat Virtual Salon Series from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at twitch.tv/yeswecannibal with Hal Lambert and Mitch Mobley in an experimental guitar and percussion concert on Feb. 14; Marisa Marofskie and Ellen Khansefid in an artists' talk on Feb. 21; and MC Marcel P Black in a performance and interview on Feb. 28. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- The Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is hosting the interactive online exhibit, "Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana." To see the show, visit thefabricofacadiana.org.
- The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of the Arts is offering a second round of grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts through the CARES Act. This grant funding is intended to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep doors open to organizations that add value to Louisiana’s economy and the creative life of our communities. These grants are expected to help an additional 60 nonprofit, small arts organizations with grants in the amount of $1,500. Application deadline is Feb. 26. For requirements, visit louisianaarts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments