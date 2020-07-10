- The next talk in the LSU Museum of Art's Summer Artist Talk Series will feature Katrina Andry at 2 p.m. July 19 via the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Admission is free but space is limited and preregistration is required at bit.ly/38kuqWu. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The exhibit, "George Washington: The Myths and the Man," will run through Oct. 17 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The show will feature 13 original paintings from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, among other artifacts. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Tickets for the Acadiana Center for the Arts 2020-21 Performing Arts Season will go on sale July 21. For ticket prices and the lineup, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
