Yes We Cannibal, a new community space for art, research and music, will host its first plant fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The space is at corner of 16th and Government streets in the midwest neighborhood of Baton Rouge.
The plant fundraiser offers a curated mix of seedlings and plants for the summer garden in exchange for donations that support the establishment of this new community space.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the community space's original plans to open in May. The plant fundraiser will be held in its outdoor front lot. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Donation by Venmo or PayPal are encouraged when possible. Plants will not be sold but will be exchanged for fixed donations to Yes We Cannibal.
Available plants will include heirloom tomatoes, hot peppers and a series of novel plants.
While preparing the plants, founders Mat Keel and Liz Lessner were devastated to discover that several hundred tomato seedlings had been stolen from the space's back lot. But heartbreak gave way to inspiration when they realized that this act of theft reflected the same sort of disconnection between strangers that Yes We Cannibal most wants to challenge.
“I would like nothing more than for those people to come by and meet us sometime — to see what worlds we can build together,” said Keel.
Yes We Cannibal is a counter-institution that offers an open home for unrestricted and nonhierarchical cultural experimentation in the areas of art, food, research and performance. Most programming is free.
The space is slated to open fully in mid-July.