- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host an opening reception for the exhibit "Matt Wedel on the Verge" from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 4. The event will include a gallery talk by Wedel, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Admission is $10. lsumoa.org
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host a Lunchtime Lagniappe on "Bayou Sara Used to Be," featuring author Anne Butler, at noon April 10. Part of an ongoing series of brown bag talks, it will last about 30 minutes. Those attending can come and go as their time permits. Admission is free. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum
- FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road, is hosting sidewalk sales from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 and April 27. Other events at the gallery include a Botanical Drawing Workshop with artist Samara Thomas, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 11, tickets are $40 available on eventbrite.com; Spring Pet Portraits, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13, $25. (225) 769-0582 or fwgallery.net
- Registration is open for Kids' Orchestra's Summer Day Camp and its 2019 Music Camp. kidsorchestra.org
- Tickets are on sale for three performances of the Lafayette Ballet Theatre’s production of excerpts from “The Sleeping Beauty," May 4-5 in the Moncus Theatre at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $25. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org/ticketing
- Registration is open for the St. Tammany Art Association's summer camps. sttammanyartassociation.org
On the area arts and cultural scene
