The LSU Wind Ensemble has been chosen from among dozens of other peer collegiate ensembles to perform at the College Band Directors National Association's national convention to be hosted at Arizona State University from Feb. 20-23.
Selections were made through a blind audition process by a diverse committee of directors and musicians from across the United States. For the association performance, the LSU Wind Ensemble will premiere a new composition, “Songs From A Silent Land,” in collaboration with two Grammy Award-winning artists, composer Michael Daugherty and soprano Hila Plitmann.
The selection of the LSU Wind Ensemble follows another recent appearance by the LSU Department of Bands at the association's 2017 national conference, where directors and staff of The Golden Band from Tigerland presented on the historical background of the acclaimed marching show “NOLA.”
For more information, visit cbdna.org or bands.lsu.edu.