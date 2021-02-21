- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's online performance of "Any Time," from March 12-14. Directed by Jack Lampert, the production features song, dance and scenes inspired by spring. A $25.75 ticket allows access to the show any time during its run. Get tickets at theatrebr.org.
- LSU's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing Emery Tilman's MFA thesis exhibition, "Yours Always, Always Yours," through March 13. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or visit glassellgallery.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design" on March 11. The museum also will host an online gallery talk coinciding with the show on March 14 on Zoom. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Registration is open for several BREC winter/art spring classes: Feb. 26 — "unWINEd," for ages 21 and older, is designed to practice your art skills while enjoying beverages and bites; visit brec.org/ARTunWINEd; March 5 — Teen Harlem Nights allows participants to learn techniques on the art of graffiti and creative perks; March 9 — Little Picassos, for ages 5 to 7, offers first art encounters with paint, oil, pastels, watercolor and mixed media. For times and locations and to register, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/BRECArt.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host a gallery talk, tour and reception at noon Feb. 24 for its exhibit, "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana." The talk will be led by Leslie Gladney, granddaughter of the famed Louisiana architect. The program is free. Also, the museum will host an "Outdoor Evening Jazz Concert" at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 featuring drummer Nick Blanchard accompanied by a host of fellow jazz musicians. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
