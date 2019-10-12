- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host its third Thursday "Museum Happy Hour" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17. The program will include a look at the museum's Newcomb pottery collection then learning about letter-forms with LSU graphic design professors Lynne Baggett and Luisa Restrepo Perez, designing Art Nouveau letter-forms then applying the design to a tea towel and live music by Clay Parker and Jodi James. Admission is $10; $5 for members and students and faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
- Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., will feature work by Carlos Ramirez and Stephen Wilson during its third annual Studio Park Fall Soiree at 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Admission is free. (225) 927-7676, annconnelly.com.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will open "Canary Islanders in the U.S." with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Photographer Aníbal Martel and researcher Thenesoya V. Martín De la Nuez are the Canarian co-creators of CISLANDERUS, a four-year long cultural and artistic project dedicated to the Canary Islanders community in Louisiana. Through more than 100 interviews and an unprecedented photographic archive, their work aims to make visible a forgotten chapter of the state's Spanish-American history. The show runs through March 17. The reception is free. cislanderus.com, louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will conduct a Spanish Town Walking Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 led by curator Joey David beginning in the museum lobby. Patrons are advised to dress comfortably. The cost is $10. (225) 342-5428, louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The Pelican Chamber Music Series will begin its 15th season featuring the Nicholls Camerata at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Julien Poydras Museum & Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The Camerata is composed of students from the string program at Nicholls State University led by James Alexander. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. (225) 638-6575.
- Registration is open for BREC Art's upcoming series of classes, "Louisiana Landscapes," from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway. The fee is $100; all materials are included. To register, email robin.mcandrew@breg.org or visit webtrac.brec.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host an undergraduate art history paper forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 with UL Lafayette’s art history professors Christopher Bennett and Allison Leigh, and the "Dealing with the Dark: Personal Storytelling" writing workshop at 1 p.m. Oct. 19. Workshop space is limited and tickets are $30. hilliardmuseum.org.
- The American Sugar Cane League, representing growers and millers of Louisiana, has awarded the Jeanerette Museum a grant of $3,500 to defray the expenses to bus students in Iberia and St. Mary parishes to tour the sugar cane exhibit at the museum, 500 Main St., Jeanerette. (337) 276-4408 or email jeanerettemuseum@gmail.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
