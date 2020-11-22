- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's three-day Thanksgiving Camp for ages 6-9. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23-25 at Pointe Marie, 14200 River Road. It will include theater games, improv, songs and crafts. Cost is $125, which includes a box lunch or $95 for camp with no lunch. Register at app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=pmlsu&rd=1.
- The exhibit, "Portraying the Past: Perspectives on American Indian Mounds in Louisiana," is open through January 2023 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This exhibit showcases, among other works, artistic renderings of 10 American Indian Mound sites across the state. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $7; $6 for students, senior citizens and active military; free for ages 6 and younger. For more information, visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's virtual happy hour, "Drinks With Drosselmeyer, at 5 p.m. Dec. 6. In this Zoom-linked online happy hour, the company will share libations and trade tales from "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou." Featuring Leonard Augustus and guests and hosted by the Renaissance Hotel's Tallulah Restaurant, this event will include lessons in creating two holiday cocktails. The ticket includes the ingredients needed for two drinks, along with the mixing tools, and a sweet and savory party tray. Packages can be picked up at the Renaissance Hotel lobby bar, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Cost is $50 per package at one.bidpal.net/drinkswithdross/welcome.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Family Chamber Series of Holiday Brass concerts: Holiday Brass at Hemingbough, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 10101 La. 965, St. Francisville; Holiday Brass at Whimsical Alley, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 4512 Virginia St., Zachary; and Holiday Brass at St. Joseph Cathedral, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 412 North St. Tickets are $30. Call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host its first Jingle Bell Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced. Admission is free. For more information, call (337) 482-0811 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production, "The Death & Life of Larry Benson," on Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 8-11 at the Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at Tix.com.
- In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities' PRIME TIME Family Reading program has been adapted into PRIME TIME First Aid Kits, all-in-one boxes of books and supplies that will be mailed or distributed directly to families. The LEH will mail 800 kits beginning Nov. 20, with one kit per household. To apply, call (504) 523-4352.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
