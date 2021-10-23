The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host “A Halloween Day at the Museum” from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
There will be planetarium shows, as well as hands-on activities, which run from noon to 5 p.m., and include designing a straw-powered spaceship and painting a wand.
Come by the admissions desk early to get your ticket for the 4 p.m. showing of "The Astronomical World of Harry Potter" in the Pennington Planetarium.
General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for ages 3-12 and 65 and older. Free admission for museum members.
For more information, visit lasm.org.