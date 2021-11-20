The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will open "The Yellow Book: Old South Baton Rouge," a photography exhibition exploring the legacy of interstate construction in Old South Baton Rouge, with a reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
The exhibition is part of a larger project called "The Yellow Book," named after the 1955 government publication showing proposed interstate routes, in which Johanna Warwick documents the effects of constructing interstates through the 104 cities designated in the publication.
Friends of the Capitol Park Museum is sponsoring the reception, which is free for members and $10 for nonmembers; two drink tickets are included with admission.
The exhibition opens to the public on Dec. 1.
Warwick examines how interstates 10 and 110, built in the early 1960s, divided Old South Baton Rouge in two, displacing people and businesses and rupturing its sense of community. Using the elevated interstate as the framework for this series, Warwick captures the shadows they cast over this African American neighborhood, affecting people’s lives and revealing how it all unfolded in Baton Rouge.
Warwick holds a master's degree in fine arts in photography from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Born in Great Britain and raised in Canada, she is an associate professor of art and photography at LSU.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $7; $6 for students, seniors and active military; and free for ages 6 and younger.