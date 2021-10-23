- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host the talk "The Yellow Book: Old South Baton Rouge" by LSU Assistant Professor Johanna Warwick at 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Warwick will discuss her photographic series examining the 104 cities included in the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1955, focusing on her images made in Old South Baton Rouge. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
- Opera Louisiane's Open Air Fair is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd. The free family-friendly event will feature a live performance of “Hoffmann’s Infinite Imagination” with costumed characters and ballet dancers, hands-on art projects, storytelling and a scavenger hunt. Bring your own chair to enjoy the performance on the library plaza. For more information, visit operalouisiane.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Godspell," running Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 18-21. Tickets are $25-$35. Also, tickets are on sale for "A Christmas Carol," running Dec. 10-12 and Dec, 16-19. Tickets are $25-$30. Both will be performed on the theater's main stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. For tickets and more information, visit theatrebr.org.
- The Florida Street Blowhards will perform at Vibes in the Ville at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in St. Francisville and will present a Garden District front yard concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1664 Olive St. Visit floridastreetblowhards.com for the details.
- Tickets are on sale for the Lafayette Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker," Dec. 11-12 in the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Drive, Lafayette. Call (337) 291-5555 for more information.
- Exhibits showing at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, are: Brandon Ballengée: The Age of Loneliness through Jan. 8; Cathy Mills and Arthur McViccar: Nature, Two Visions through Nov. 13; and Jacob Todd Broussard and Emile Mausner: Fantasy II in Exile through Nov. 13. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit acadianacenterforthearts.org for more information.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
Robin Miller
