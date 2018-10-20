The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra will travel to outer space in its annual Halloween concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ducrest-Gilfry Auditorium in Angelle Hall on campus.
This year's performance will feature the orchestra's costumed members playing "heavenly body" music, including "Jupiter" from Gustav Holst's "The Planets," "Star Trek: Into Darkness Suite," "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," "The Theme from ET" and music from "Battle Star Galactica."
There also will be guest appearances by the UL Choirs and UL Opera Theatre.
Audience members also are encouraged to show up in costume.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for ages 17 and younger and all UL students, faculty and staff with identification. All proceeds benefit the UL-Lafayette Orchestra Program. Tickets are available at the door.
For more information, call (337) 482-6012.