The LSU School of Theatre Lab goes live and virtual with Samuel Beckett’s absurdist play, "Happy Days," opening Oct. 27.
The moment the lights come up, a woman is revealed buried in a mound of dirt from the waist down. Her first words of “Another Heavenly Day!” seem to insist that the show is, in fact, aptly titled, despite growing evidence in every moment to the contrary. Her chipper attitude doesn’t diminish as she makes lighthearted conversation in an attempt to distract from her plight. However, nothing can seem to halt her slow descent into the ground.
"Happy Days" may seem absurd and otherworldly, but the struggles with isolation and despair are eerily familiar in the troubling times of the coronavirus pandemic.
LSU Theatre senior Brandon Persica is directing the production. It will be performed virtually through Zoom from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each day with an added 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $12 and $6 for students by visiting lsu.edu/cmda/theatre. Instructions on how to access the live performance will be provided with the online ticket.