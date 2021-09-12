Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing the group show, "Luminous Lookout," in September, featuring work by artist members Dawn Black, Kathryn Hunter and Kelli Scott Kelley.
The show runs through Sept. 30 and will feature a virtual reception at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 on Facebook Live and YouTube.
Using representational imagery, the three artists' works visualize narratives to inspire social dialogue and critique. Teetering moral ambiguities, existential repetitions and anthropomorphic allegories are shared threads woven throughout all the artists’ work.
Each artist employs unique materials and processes to create their work.
Using a variety of collected source material, Black examines tentative systems of power and identity through watercolor on paper to visualize sociological narratives.
Hunter’s mixed-media work is populated by stitched, paper-cut, and relief printed anthropomorphic figures, which evoke fables and reflect on society's connection to the natural and cultural environment.
Kelley’s enigmatic narratives are painted on antique domestic linens, referencing traditional women’s handicrafts, while engaging in an ecologically conscious art-making practice. The delicate feminine clothes also serve to juxtapose the fantastical imagery.
Black, born in Louisiana, has had work in exhibitions throughout the world, as well as in private collections.
Hunter grew up in Decatur, Alabama, surrounded by good north Alabama storytellers and was captured by the mountains of the west in young adulthood. She operates a custom design and letterpress printing business called Blackbird Letterpress in Baton Rouge, and her fine art work is represented by LeMieux Galleries in New Orleans.
Kelley’s work is comprised of mixed-media narrative paintings, drawings and objects. She authored a book featuring her narrative artwork titled "Accalia and the Swamp Monster" in 2014, published by LSU Press. She is a professor of painting in LSU's School of Art.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free, but masks and social distancing are required.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.