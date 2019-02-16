The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a free Free Family Day: Neon Nights, celebrating all things that glow in the dark from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
Visitors will be able to explore the museum's galleries and participate in hands-on art projects while investigating the science of how things glow with the Chemistry Club from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The event also includes interactive animation and the opportunity to create a unique light, color and art display at the Tattooed Walls station hosted by Festival International.
Children's author Peter Lagarde also will share a bedtime story, and donations will be accepted to the museum's book and art supply drive with Project HOPE.
Admission is free. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit hillliardmuseum.org.