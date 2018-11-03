The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's next BASF Orchestral Series concert, "Film Magic: The Music of John Williams," is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St.
Williams turned the world of cinematic music upside down with compositions that became the signature soundtrack of characters ranging from space-age heroes like Han Solo and Luke Skywalker to a magical school for wizards attended by Harry Potter and friends.
This concert will be the symphony’s first tribute to Williams and will include his music from "Superman," "Harry Potter," "Star Wars," "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," among other films.
Tickets are $40 to $70 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.