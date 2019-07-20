Lamont Coleman called his Shaw Center exhibit "The Eyes of the Beholder" because he wanted viewers to see the world through his eyes.
His charcoal and acrylic pieces hang in the Paula G. Manship Gallery at the entrance of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
"The world can be a harsh place and hard to look past all the evil in it," he wrote in his artist's statement. "My goal is to show how lovely the world is through my art by taking a vision and exploding it onto the canvas, showing the light in the dark."
Coleman's artwork explores culture, nature and family, because he believes "that's where joy comes from."
The self-taught Baton Rouge artist is a Mobile, Alabama, native. His work has been featured in galleries and festivals, and he hopes one day to teach art to youngsters.
The exhibit is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, visit shawcenter.org.