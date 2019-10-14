Christian Youth Theater of Baton Rouge will perform the musical adaptation of Disney's animated feature "Tarzan" on Oct. 17-20 at LSU's Claude L. Shaver Theatre.
Performances will be 7 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 3 p.m. Oct. 20.
Justin Jackson will play the role of Tarzan, who as a baby boy washes ashore in West Africa and is taken in and raised by gorillas. The story is based on Edgar Rice Burroughs' 1912 novel of the same name.
Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan's life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe's territory, and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Among them is the woman who will be the love of his life, Jane, played by Kendall Cutrer.
Advance tickets are $19 and $16 for children and groups of 15 or more at cytbatonrouge.org. All tickets are $22 at the door.