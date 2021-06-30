The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will be closed from July 1 to July 4 due to a facilities issue that is being managed by the museum staff and the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge.
Normal hours of operation are 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The museun's hands-on children's galleries, Discovery Depot and Science station, remain closed at this time.
Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests.
For more information, visit lasm.org.