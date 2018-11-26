The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the Baton Rouge Concert Band and the Baton Rouge Chorus all will perform holiday concerts Sunday, Dec. 2
The symphony's "Home for the Holidays" is set for 7 p.m. at the LSU Union Theater. The concert celebrates holiday traditions through popular seasonal songs such as "Let It Snow" and "Sleigh Ride," a Hanukkah medley and gospel favorites.
Timothy Muffitt will conduct the orchestra, and David Shaler will conduct the chorus. The program also will include Everrett Parker and The Interfaith Gospel Ensemble and Emily DeFoe and The Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet Festival Singers.
Tickets are $35-$65 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.
St. Joseph Cathedral will be the setting for the concert band's "Soon It Will Be Christmas" concert at 3 p.m. Sheily Bell is the conductor, and Daniel Modenbach is the assistant conductor for the concert at the cathedral, 412 North St.
The program will include such numbers as "Santa's Journey," "BasSOON It Will Be Christmas," "Greensleeves," "A Christmas Festival" and "Sleigh Ride."
Admission is free. For more information, visit brcb.org.
The chorus will perform its "Holiday De-Tour" concert at 6:30 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The program uses Christmas songs to tell the story of a chorus getting detoured to the wrong towns while on tour. Performing with the chorus will be the Choristers of the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts, made up of 39 children, who will sing and act as elves.
The choristers will sing "Once Upon a Time/Jolly Old Saint Nicholas" and "Oh Christmas Tree/Let’s Ddecorate the Christmas Tree." To honor the barbershop style, choristers will sing "Mr. Santa" to the melody of "Mr. Sandman."
The choristers are directed by Juliette DeSilva, who also is the section leader for the baritones in the Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines. Also performing will be the Red Stick Sound Chorus, an a cappella men’s chorus directed by Daniel Ziegler.
The Baton Rouge Chorus is partnering with Court Appointed Special Advocates for this program. Tickets are $15. Call (225) 341-1608 or visit batonrougechorus.org.