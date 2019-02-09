"Master of Romance" will be the theme of the Feb. 10 recital hosted by the Music Club of Baton Rouge.
The concert will be performed at 3 p.m. in the Woman’s Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Coffee will be served at 2:15 p.m.
The recital features performances by soprano Celeste Angelle Veillon and pianists Mary Bresowar and Constance Carroll. Selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein, "West Side Story," Schuman, Liszt, Henry Mancini and Andrew Lloyd Webber are on the bill.
Admission is free. For more information, visit BRMusicClub.org.