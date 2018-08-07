The inaugural Black Out Loud Conference, designed to celebrate black people in the arts, media and activism, is coming to Baton Rouge on Aug. 10-12.
Led by local poet, activist and teaching artist Donney Rose, the conference is being held in conjunction with the Urban Congress on African American Males.
The conference will kick off at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, 3488 Brentwood Drive, Suites 102 & 103, with performances by comedian Howard Hall, a video presentation on the power of voice/advocacy and a networking cocktail hour.
At 10 a.m. Aug. 11, McKinley Alumni Center, 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, will be the site for workshops and panel discussions on arts, media and activism, with experts sharing best practices on controlling narratives. Van Lathan, of TMZ, will speak.
The conference will end at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the McKinley Alumni Center with a brunch featuring a moderated talk on media and activism by Maxine Crump, of Dialogue on Race.
Other speakers and panelists include Michael “Quess” Moore, co-founder of Take Em Down NOLA; Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, poet laureate of Houston; Rodneyna Hart, exhibitions manager at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum and curator and art manager of the Healthcare Gallery; Janene Tate, director of communications, Southern University; Mwende "FreeQuency" Katwiwa, 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam champion; Abraham Felix, award-winning independent film director; and Ada Goodly, movement lawyer and creator of the INPOWER "Know Your Rights Initiative."
A full list of speakers, panelists and performers can be found at BlackOutLoudBR.com. Weekend or single-day packages for the conference also can be found at the website.