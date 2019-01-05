- The Capitol Park Museum's next "Lunchtime Lagniappe!" program will be at noon Jan. 9 at the museum, 601 N. Fourth St. The program will feature Joyce Miller, Louisiana State Museum historian, speaking about the Gitter-Yelen gift that resulted in the development of the museum's current exhibit, "Making of the Soul of the South," and what makes self-taught art appealing. Admission is free. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Silent Sky," opening Jan. 18 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25 and $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- The deadline is Jan. 21 for submission of artwork to Arts in Medicine for Baton Rouge General Regional Medical Center's Cafe Gallery, an art exhibit in the cafeteria on the Bluebonnet campus. The theme is "Show Us Louisiana!" Examples can include music, sports, culture, food and landscapes. Submissions should be emailed to artsinmedicine@brgeneral.org, including name, address, phone number, artwork title, medium and size, both unframed and framed. Attach a high-resolution photo to the submission.
- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' "Kick It Out … Around the World" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $18-$28.50. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's production of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites" at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $15. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is hosting two ongoing exhibits: "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth" runs through Jan. 12, and "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity" runs through March 9. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "Farewell Alligator Man: A Tribute to the Music of Jimmy C. Newman," running Jan. 17-18 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $32-$49. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org.
