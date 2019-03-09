Plenty of tickets are still available for the March 15 performance of Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti, a part of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert Series.
The performance begins at 8 p.m. in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. Botti and his band will perform with the symphony, conducted by Timothy Muffitt.
Botti, who is also a composer, is a top-selling American instrumental artist, selling more than 4 million albums. He has performed with such legends as Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, John Mayer and Andrea Bocelli.
Seats in floor A and B, sections 102 and 104, include a black-tie, pre-concert gala reception at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Tickets are $37-$175 at ticketmaster.com.