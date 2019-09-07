The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Arc Baton Rouge, whose goal is to improve the lives of people with disabilities, are joining forces to introduce a new arts market opening Sept. 21.
This monthly market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Arc Baton Rouge’s new headquarters, 12616 Jefferson Highway. It will include artwork, food and music from a variety of local artists, including ArcArts entrepreneurs.
Arc artists had participated in the Baton Rouge Arts Market and Festival of Lights for a number of years, selling handmade cards, printed towels and other Louisiana-themed items, according to a news release.
“It’s a win-win for both organizations,” said Arc Executive Director Susanne Romig. “This arts market will bring attention to our new home and showcase the new services available for teens and adults with disabilities.”
The market will also include artists juried through the Arts Council, who will initially provide personnel to oversee the market and train Arc workers.
“Arts markets provide entrepreneurial opportunities for artists to sell their work directly to the public, engaging and revitalizing a community in a way that involves and promotes the arts and creative enterprise,” said Renee Chatelain, president/CEO of the Arts Council. “The original Baton Rouge Arts Market’s success over the past 20 years, Arts Festival at Perkins Rowe’s decade-long popularity, Mid City Makers Market and other local markets indicates that this region has a rich array of quality artists whose work is in demand.”
Artists interested in participating in the market can find out more at artsbr.org or call (225) 344-8558.