FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road, is showing the works of Cheri Fasy and Christiane Drieling through June 21.
Fasy combines texture photography and graphic compositions with an added layer of hand embroidery. She also uses recycled silk screens as a base for embroidery, allowing her to play imaginatively upon the images and residue left behind.
Through the use of book clippings from miscellaneous sources, especially children’s books, Drieling’s work can be viewed as innocently playful or outrageously surreal. Overlaid with comical or absurd elements, Drieling’s work deals with individual dilemmas, interpersonal conflicts, political issues, culture clashes and societal visions.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 769-0582 or visit fwgallery.net.