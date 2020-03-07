Return to the 1920s for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's annual fundraiser, "Dancin' at the Mansion," which will held March 20 at the Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd.
The 7 p.m. event will include a Champagne flight speakeasy and Charleston lessons, and those attending are encouraged to dress for the era.
The Issue will play, and food and beverages will be available, all donated by local vendors.
Entertainment will include real-time online bidding on silent auction items; docent-led tours of the mansion’s upstairs areas; a wine and liquor toss; and gift card pulls, where everyone wins a card valued at $25 to $100.
There will be dancing in the ballroom, food outside and activities in lots of different rooms.
Proceeds will help fund the ballet theater's outreach programs that bring dance to the underserved communities of Baton Rouge.
“Just one of our community engagement programs provided free tickets to the 2019 'Nutcracker' to bring a little Christmas spirit to over 300 children and adults” said Molly Buchmann, associate artistic director.
Advance tickets are $65 or $60 for two or more by calling (225) 766-8379 or visiting one.bidpal.net/brbt2020. Tickets are $75 at the door.