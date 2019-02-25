There's no mention of Mark Twain in the newly opened permanent exhibit chronicling the history of Louisiana's Old State Capitol, but that's just as well.
His disparaging remarks about the old statehouse have never deterred visitors.
"And what the visitors want to know about most is the Old Capitol's history," museum curator Lauren Davis said. "We've never had an exhibit that can tell them that."
Until Monday.
The Old Capitol unveiled a new permanent exhibit, “Castle on the River: The Evolution of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol," to kick off a year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of the museum's 1994 restoration and reopening.
So, why did it take so long to get this show together?
"I think probably funding is an issue," said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, whose office operates the Old Capitol. "It's always very difficult to raise enough money for anything for the museum, and we've been focused on preserving the physical aspects of the museum. And while we were doing that, (Director of Museums) Mary Durusau was focusing her team on fundraising for this long-term exhibit."
The $100,000 show was designed by HW Exhibits of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, with funding from the Old State Capitol Foundation, the Charles Lamar Family Foundation and the Friends of the Old State Capitol.
The show includes panels, models of the building and multimedia presentations but few pieces original to the building.
"It's hard for us to find original artifacts, because the building burned in the 1800s, then a lot of things were taken to the new Capitol when it was built in the 1930s," Durusau said. "And who knows what happened to these things when they went to the new Capitol?"
"We're welcoming donations," Davis added. "We're hoping the show will encourage people to donate items that are connected to the museum or to its mission."
The Old State Capitol opened in 1852 and was destroyed by fire during the Civil War. In 1880, the building was restored with the addition of its grand stained glass rotunda, but Twain, in his 1883 memoir "Life on the Mississippi," described it as "pathetic" and "ungenuine."
The author's words had little effect on the building, which served as the Capitol until 1932, when new State Capitol opened. Little was done to the old building until 1991, when it was transferred to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Late Secretary of State Fox McKeithen led the building's three-year, $6 million restoration effort, reopening it in 1994 with a mission is to educate the public on the state's history and the democratic process through exhibits, programming and the arts.
Museum staff are planning programs throughout the year to commemorate the 25th restoration anniversary, beginning with a "Family Day" in May.
"Certainly, I think the most important thing is the Family Day day to bring folks out and expose our young people to our state's history," Ardoin said. "It's important for them to learn about where the original seat of government was, where it was moved to and from and why it came back to Baton Rouge. And why this Capitol was abandoned for the one down the street."
The new exhibit also opens as the former statehouse under goes the re-accreditation process through the American Alliance of Museums.
“I am so proud to have Louisiana’s Old State Capitol as part of the Secretary of State’s Office,” Ardoin said. “Aside from its beautiful architecture, the former statehouse is rich in history which makes it perfect for its current use as a museum.”