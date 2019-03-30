Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will stage its annual fundraiser, this year called Dancin' at the Mansion, on April 5 at the Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd.
This year's event, which in the past was held at Perkins Rowe, will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes live music by The Issue and food and cocktails by local vendors.
There also will be a raffle announcement of a $7,500 Forevermark diamond bracelet, real-time online bidding on silent auction items, dance entertainment by the reunited members of Team Leonard, adult face painting, complementary docent-led tours of the mansion’s upstairs areas and a wine and liquor toss.
“This new venue gives us an opportunity to really spread the fun and festivities out among the many rooms and spaces of the mansion in what will be a very entertaining evening in this elegant yet comfortable setting,” said Aimee Russo-Mounger, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre board member and event chairperson.
Advance tickets, available until April 4, are $55 or $50 for two or more; tickets are $65 at the door. For tickets, call (225) 766-8379 or visit one.bidpal.net/brbt/welcome.