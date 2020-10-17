The work of artists April Hammock, Craig McCullen and Jessica Sharpe is on exhibit through Oct. 29 at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
Hammock's exhibit, "Electric Edens," includes oil and acrylic paintings focusing on form and spaces intertwining, breaking apart and building.
“What is undetermined vs. something that is a readily identifiable object in space," she said.
Hammock has exhibited work in national and local galleries from New York to California, as well as throughout her home state of Louisiana. She has taught art at LSU, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. She is an instructor for talented visual arts in the East Baton Rouge gifted and talented program at Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
McCullen's show, "Lead Sketches in Light," creates work that is both imaginative and whimsical.
“It is often said, ‘To truly know about something, you must live, eat and breathe with it first,’" he said. "For many things, this statement is true, but not art glass. It can’t be tamed. It always surprises with something new. As an ongoing observer of the medium, I look forward to each new day seeing my art glass, to be entertained with its endless repertoire of treats."
McCullen owns Whoojoo Glass Studio and Art Gallery in downtown Lafayette and has completed works for New Iberia Catholic High School and Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne.
Sharpe's show, "Ancient Feelings," is a collection of collaged landscapes that illustrate her personal journey through the unconscious and are deeply informed by philosophers and psychiatrists Stan Grof, Terence McKenna and Carl Jung.
“Black holes, white holes, worm holes, birth holes. Chaos. Confinement. Murkiness. Confusion. Longing. Seeking. Illumination. Ascension. Timelessness travel. Looping. Stillness," is how she described it.
During the last 10 years, Sharpe's work has been exhibited across the United States, from Baltimore to California.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Capacity is limited to 25 people at one time. The shows also are on virtually on Baton Rouge Gallery's website, batonrougegallery.org. For more information, call (225) 383-1470.