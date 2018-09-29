HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Ensemble will hold a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, in Pottle Music Building Recital Hall on campus.
Joining the Jazz Ensemble will be guest saxophone Brad Walker, a New Orleans performer who led the horn section for Nashville mega-star Sturgill Simpson’s world tour of his Grammy-winning album “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.” Walker also performed with Simpson on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Conan O’Brien,” “The Daily Show,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and was a featured soloist on “The Tonight Show,” “Saturday Night Live” and the 2017 Grammy Award telecast.
For more information, contact the Department of Music and Performing Arts at (985) 549-2184.